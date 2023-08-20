Hunt down those behind fires outside Scottish jails, say Conservatives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hunt down those behind fires outside Scottish jails, say Conservatives

By Press Association
Two vehicles were targeted by criminals outside HMP Barlinnie in 2020 (Danny Lawson/PA)
Police must have all the resources they need to track down and prosecute arsonists who are believed to have deliberately targeted vehicles outside jails to intimidate staff, the Scottish Conservatives have said.

The party has called on the Justice Secretary, Angela Constance, to ensure Police Scotland and the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) have sufficient resources to bring those responsible for a series of attacks to justice.

Research carried out by Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary Russell Findlay shows there have been at least eight deliberate vehicle fires outside prisons over the last five years.

Six vehicles were destroyed after being set on fire at HMP Addiewell in January this year and another was targeted at HMP Perth last month.

Two more were set alight at HMP Barlinnie in January 2020 with another attack occurring at the same prison in March the following year.

Other attacks are known to have taken place at HMP Shotts in November 2020 and at HMP Low Moss the same month.

Mr Findlay said he believed what he termed as the “cowardly” attacks were “almost certainly” ordered by criminal gangs in a deliberate attempt to intimidate prison staff.

He said: “Dedicated prison staff dealing with society’s most dangerous people should not have to suffer such cowardly acts of intimidation.

“We know that organised crime groups use violence, threats and blackmail to smuggle drugs and other contraband into prisons. But more must be done to teach criminals that they can’t get away with terrorising staff.

“I’m calling on the Justice Secretary to ensure that sufficient resources are in place so that every single one of these attacks is subject to the fullest possible investigation and prosecution.

“Prison staff should be confident that they have the protection and support they deserve. If any other occupation suffered so many targeted attacks, there would be an understandable uproar so why should they be expected to put up with it?”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Assaults on prison staff, or damage to staff or prison property, are completely unacceptable.

“SPS take these incidents incredibly seriously and report them to Police Scotland for further investigation.

“The Scottish Government has provided an extra £29 million this year to the SPS to deliver a secure prison system on top of the £97 million in capital funding provided to continue the modernisation of the prison estate.”

A SPS spokesperson said: “The safety and security of our staff is a key priority.

“Incidents of alleged criminality are reported to Police Scotland.”