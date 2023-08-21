Orkney MSP demands action as island jury trials transferred to mainland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Orkney MSP demands action as island jury trials transferred to mainland

By Press Association
Jury trials in the Highlands and Islands have been moved to the mainland temporarily (Danny Lawson/PA)
Moving jury trials from island sheriff courts to the mainland restricts rural Scotland’s access to justice, Justice Secretary Angela Constance has been warned.

New jury trials which would have called at Stornoway, Lerwick, Portree and Lochmaddy Sheriff Courts will instead call at Inverness, Aberdeen or Peterhead due to “staff challenges” with the prisoner escort service operated by GeoAmey.

Highlands and Islands sheriff principal Derek Pyle issued an order of court last month which made the changes effective until further notice, but emphasised it should act as a “temporary measure”.

Liam McArthur portrait
Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur has called for the trials to be reinstated (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament/PA)

However, Orkney’s MSP Liam McArthur has written to Ms Constance to demand steps are taken to reinstate the solemn trials as quickly as possible.

The Liberal Democrat MSP said the measure was “wholly unacceptable” as islanders who will be impacted as witnesses, victims and lawyers face additional travel to the mainland.

He said: “The suspension of jury trials in Kirkwall and other courts during the pandemic was understandable. However, this was supposed to be a temporary measure in response to extraordinary circumstances and that once restrictions were lifted jury trials would return to courts across Scotland.

“The fact that the failure of a private contractor to fulfil its contract has led again to the centralising of trials is wholly unacceptable. At the very least this will have the effect of restricting access to justice at a local level.

“As well as the impact on those facing trial, this move will affect witnesses, victims and lawyers representing their clients. All now face the prospect of extra cost in time and travel to attend court.

“I have written to the Justice Secretary highlighting these concerns and seeking urgent reassurance that steps will be taken to allow jury trials to be reinstated in Kirkwall.

“Depending on the response I receive, I will be raising this in the chamber when Parliament returns from recess at the start of next month.”

Under the sheriff principal’s order, existing jury trials in Lochmaddy and Portree will move to Inverness, while scheduled trials in Stornoway and Lerwick will continue as normal, as will all other court business.