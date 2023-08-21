Bus driver who died in hospital five days after crash is named

A bus driver who died five days after a serious crash in Ayrshire has been named by police.

Gordon Stirling, 23, was driving a single-decker, Stagecoach bus on the A77 near Galston at the junction with the A719 at about 5.30pm on Monday August 14.

The crash also involved a white Ford Transit van.

Mr Stirling, from Crosshouse, was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with life-threatening injuries.

He died in hospital on Saturday August 19.

Stagecoach said they were “devastated” by the news of Mr Stirling’s death.

Fiona Doherty, managing director of Stagecoach West Scotland, said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of our colleague, Gordon Stirling.

“Gordon was the driver of the service 4 bus which was involved in a road traffic incident with another vehicle on Monday August 14 on the A77.

“The whole Stagecoach team is devasted about this and we all send our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. We are also supporting those colleagues at Stagecoach who knew him.

“We thank the emergency services for their response and the NHS team at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital. A full investigation is under way into this incident.”

The Transit driver, a 42-year-old man, was also taken to hospital with serious injuries. His condition is described as serious but stable.

Inspector Craig Beaver, of the Ayrshire Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Stirling at what is a very difficult time for them.

“Our investigation into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.

“I would ask anyone with information, including dashcam footage, who has not already spoken to officers to please get in touch.

“If you can assist, please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3147 of Monday August 14, 2023.”