Boost for economy with spending on film and TV production up by 55% – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Boost for economy with spending on film and TV production up by 55% – report

By Press Association
The Screen Scotland report was released on Wednesday (Screen Scotland/PA)
The Screen Scotland report was released on Wednesday (Screen Scotland/PA)

Spending in Scotland’s screen sector increased by 55% between 2019 and 2021, a report shows.

Research conducted by Saffery Champness and Nordcity for Screen Scotland found a total of £617.4 million was spent on the production of film, TV and audio-visual content in 2021, up from £398.6 million in 2019.

Meanwhile, spending on the production of film and high-end television more than doubled in the same time frame, from £165.3 million to £347.4 million.

The sector has also contributed £627 million to Scotland’s economy in gross value added (GVA).

The production sub-sector, the research said, now supports 7,150 full-time equivalent jobs in Scotland as of 2021 increasing from 5,120 in 2019.

The increased prosperity of the sector, according to the study, has been spurred by the 2018 creation of Screen Scotland and the development work the agency has undertaken since, including the expansion of FirstStage Studios in Edinburgh, and The Pyramids near Bathgate, West Lothian, where Prime Video series The Rig and Good Omens have been filmed respectively.

Isabel Davis, the executive director of Screen Scotland, said: “The growth in all forms of production in Scotland between 2019 and 2021 is a phenomenal result.

“It shows us that public investment via Screen Scotland in infrastructure, development, production and skills development, combined with attractive levels of production incentive are the catalyst for a successful industry.

“Now is the time to build on these newly created jobs and growth with a sustained funding commitment towards skills development, attraction of large-scale productions and a focus on the development of locally originated film and television.

“Screen Scotland is committed to delivering further growth, working hand in hand with the commercial production and studio sectors.

“This will rely upon sustained funding and support in order for Scotland to seize the opportunities ahead of it and see that growth trajectory continue.”

Wellbeing Economy Secretary Neil Gray said the report showed “another banner year” for the sector.

“The scale of the return to the Scottish economy from the investment in screen production is remarkable,” he added.

“Beyond film and TV, this report also highlights how our tourism, hospitality and construction sectors have benefitted from this investment through screen tourism, catering contracts, and infrastructure expansion, and the supply chains that support these activities.

“The efforts of Screen Scotland have been key to this result and we are committed to working with them and the sector to ensure this growth and the wider benefits being delivered can continue.”