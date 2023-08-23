Missing boy, 10, found after search By Press Association August 23 2023, 12.42pm Share Missing boy, 10, found after search Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6074860/missing-boy-10-found-after-search/ Copy Link Police said the boy had been traced (David Cheskin/PA) A 10-year-old boy reported missing has been found safe after a search was launched. Police appealed for information after Dean Campbell went missing on Wednesday morning. He had last been seen at Forthview Primary School, West Pilton Place, Edinburgh, at around 10am on Wednesday. Police later said that he had been traced and was safe.