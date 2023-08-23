Deepfakes to get ‘very real’ but ‘denying real content’ is worse, experts say

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Deepfakes to get ‘very real’ but ‘denying real content’ is worse, experts say

By Press Association
A panel of experts warned that deepfakes are advancing at an increased rate (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
AI experts have warned that the weaponisation of deepfakes “is only going to get worse” but the real concern is “denying real content”.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival’s presentation on AI and TV, on Wednesday, experts spoke of how AI and TV has the potential for good and the introduction of new jobs, but warned of how deepfakes are advancing at an increased rate.

The event was held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre by presenters Alex Connock, a senior fellow in management practice at The University of Oxford, Hannah Fry, mathematician, author and radio and TV presenter, and Muslim Alim, commissioning editor for the BBC.

The trio showed the audience a variety of deepfake examples, including a Martin Lewis video in which he appears to endorse a product created by Elon Musk.

They also played a less convincing but humorous video of Donald Trump and Joe Biden’s deepfakes debating, and a realistic video of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg speaking fluently in Hindi.

Mr Connock admitted he may not have spotted that the Martin Lewis video was fake, and warned of the danger of deepfakes becoming more advanced.

He said: “We’ve all probably read a lot about deep fakes in the last few years and the good news is they haven’t been that real thus far. So we haven’t yet seen too many examples in the wild that are really convincing.

“The bad news is they’re about to get really real. And I think as we go into the US 2024 election, that’s going to happen.”

He added: “And in fact, if you look at the academic research, it’s quite interesting because the recent papers does is shows is that the more fake something is, the more credible it is.

“In other words, if you mix up real and fake, it’s quite easy to spot it sometimes. But if it’s purely fake, it’s really hard to spot it – So be very alert to that.

“And there’s certainly anyone who is in the news business. Obviously deep fakes are already very real and certainly big in the Ukraine war, both sides of doing it and it’s only going to get worse.”

The trio were asked by PA Media how much more realistic deepfakes will become over the next few months, and what measures can be taken to ensure they are identifiable.

Ms Fry said: “There are techniques that you can put into generated content that will allow other algorithms to be able to identify them.

“So sort of clever little mathematical tricks that you can do like barcodes where you can’t see terribly often it will still work.”

She added: “The thing is, I think the real concern I think about deep fakes isn’t so much about fake content. It’s about people denying real content. And that I think is like actually slightly more concerning.

“But I also actually, in broad terms, I’m not as concerned about political misinformation or deep fakes, because I think that we have been in this situation before, you know, the invention of Photoshop. I think there was a bit of a moral panic about that.

“And I think that actually, you know, it’s about making sure that the source of where it’s coming from, if a video pops up out of nowhere on YouTube, and it shows I don’t know, some politician do something kind of bananas.

“I think that you add in the context of where it appeared to sort of support the credibility of something.”