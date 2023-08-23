Tailgating added to highest sentencing range under new guideline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tailgating added to highest sentencing range under new guideline

By Press Association
Aggressive driving such as tailgating has been added to the highest sentencing range for death by dangerous driving (PA)
The Scottish Sentencing Council has produced its first guideline covering the offence of causing death by driving, with aggressive driving such as tailgating added to the highest sentencing range.

The guideline aims to deliver greater consistency in sentencing those who plead guilty or are convicted of the offence and assist public understanding of how such cases are dealt with by the courts.

It covers four offences: causing death by dangerous driving; causing death by careless driving when under the influence of drink or drugs; causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving; and causing death by driving while unlicensed, uninsured or disqualified.

The final guideline has been strengthened in a number of areas following a public consultation on a draft version and will now be submitted to the High Court for approval.

Aggressive driving such as tailgating has been added to the highest sentencing range for death by dangerous driving, putting it at the same level as racing.

Police tape
The guideline covers four driving offences, including causing death by dangerous driving (PA)

A number of sentencing ranges for causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving and causing death by driving while uninsured, unlicensed or disqualified have also been increased.

In addition, driver inexperience has been removed from the list of mitigating factors for all offences apart from causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.

The guideline also sets out sentencing ranges to help judges decide an appropriate punishment when dealing with an offender.

The ranges, which reach up to 12 years in prison for the most serious death by dangerous driving offences, are based on current practice and reflect the upper limits of sentences which have been imposed by Scottish courts.

In addition to the consultation, the guideline has been shaped by extensive research and engagement work carried out by the council, including a public perceptions study involving the families of victims and a national survey exploring public attitudes to sentencing in Scotland.

Council chairwoman Lady Dorrian, the Lord Justice Clerk, said: “Causing death by driving offences are among the most serious, complex, and sensitive cases dealt with by our courts.

“Although relatively uncommon, they are of significant public concern and have a devastating effect on the families of victims.

Lady Dorrian
Lady Dorrian is chairwoman of the Scottish Sentencing Council (PA)

“While nothing can make up for the tragic loss of life involved, we believe that a sentencing guideline will provide clarity for bereaved families and others affected by death by driving cases.

“It will assist judges in the difficult task of deciding on a sentence and help to increase public understanding and awareness of the law and sentencing practice in relation to death by driving offences.

“Following the consultation process, the guideline has been strengthened in a number of areas such as the inclusion of aggressive driving in the highest level of seriousness for death by dangerous driving offences.

“A number of factors have also been added to the list of aggravations, while sentencing ranges have increased for certain offences.

“I am extremely grateful to everyone who took the time to consider the guideline and respond to the consultation.

“The feedback we received, and the wider research undertaken by the council, has been vital in ensuring that the guideline is fit for purpose.”