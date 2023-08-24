Man charged over fatal crash last October By Press Association August 24 2023, 12.40pm Share Man charged over fatal crash last October Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6078991/man-charged-over-fatal-crash-last-october/ Copy Link The fatal crash occurred near Inverkip last October (PA) A man has been charged in connection with a fatal road crash 10 months ago. A 59-year-old man died following the two-car collision on the A78 near Inverkip, Inverclyde, on October 15. He was driving a Toyota Yaris which was involved in a crash with a VW Golf at around 11.25pm that day. The 59-year-old was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, but he died a short time later. Police said a 23-year-old man has been charged in connection with the crash and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.