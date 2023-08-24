More lawyers appointed to progress work of Scottish Hospitals Inquiry

Three more lawyers have been appointed to the inquiry into issues with two major hospital complexes as it prepares for further hearings next year.

Lord Brodie, chairman of the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry, said he wants to report findings “as soon as possible” to offer answers to families and patients.

The inquiry was launched in the wake of deaths linked to infections at the Queen Elizabeth University hospital in Glasgow, including that of 10-year-old Milly Main.

It is also examining problems that led to the delay in the opening of the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh.

Fred Mackintosh KC and Michael Meehan KC have now been appointed as senior counsel to the inquiry, and advocate Graham Maciver becomes junior counsel.

Lord Brodie chairs the inquiry (PA)

Lord Brodie said: “The issues at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital are complicated and varied.

“It is however my intention to report findings as soon as possible, not least in order to offer families and their patients answers to the concerns they have raised.

“The inquiry team has continued with its investigative work, especially in relation to the water and ventilation systems, drawing from its experts as needed.

“I plan to be able to confirm hearing dates shortly for a hearing starting in the late summer of 2024.”

The team making investigations in relation to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and the Department of Clinical Neurosciences Edinburgh continues to progress its work.

Hearings relating to Edinburgh will take place next spring.

Lord Brodie said: “I anticipate that I will be able to report on the Edinburgh hospital after these hearings have been completed.”