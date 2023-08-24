More lawyers appointed to progress work of Scottish Hospitals Inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

More lawyers appointed to progress work of Scottish Hospitals Inquiry

By Press Association
The inquiry is looking at issues around the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
Three more lawyers have been appointed to the inquiry into issues with two major hospital complexes as it prepares for further hearings next year.

Lord Brodie, chairman of the Scottish Hospitals Inquiry, said he wants to report findings “as soon as possible” to offer answers to families and patients.

The inquiry was launched in the wake of deaths linked to infections at the Queen Elizabeth University hospital in Glasgow, including that of 10-year-old Milly Main.

It is also examining problems that led to the delay in the opening of the new Royal Hospital for Children and Young People in Edinburgh.

Fred Mackintosh KC and Michael Meehan KC have now been appointed as senior counsel to the inquiry, and advocate Graham Maciver becomes junior counsel.

Lord Brodie
Lord Brodie chairs the inquiry (PA)

Lord Brodie said: “The issues at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital are complicated and varied.

“It is however my intention to report findings as soon as possible, not least in order to offer families and their patients answers to the concerns they have raised.

“The inquiry team has continued with its investigative work, especially in relation to the water and ventilation systems, drawing from its experts as needed.

“I plan to be able to confirm hearing dates shortly for a hearing starting in the late summer of 2024.”

The team making investigations in relation to the Royal Hospital for Children and Young People and the Department of Clinical Neurosciences Edinburgh continues to progress its work.

Hearings relating to Edinburgh will take place next spring.

Lord Brodie said: “I anticipate that I will be able to report on the Edinburgh hospital after these hearings have been completed.”