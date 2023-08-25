Nine-year-old seriously hurt in collision with car

A nine-year-old is in hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car.

Emergency services were called to Bennochy Road in Kirkcaldy, Fife, at around 7.10pm on Thursday after receiving a report of a collision involving the youngster and a Mercedes.

Police Scotland said the child was taken to Victoria Hospital in the town and inquiries into the crash are ongoing.

Inspector James Henry from Fife Road Policing said: “Around 7.10pm on Thursday August 24, emergency services were called to Bennochy Road, Kirkcaldy, following a report of a crash involving a Mercedes car and a nine-year-old child.

“The child was taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, for treatment to serious injuries.

“The road was closed until around 10pm and inquiries into the circumstances of the incident remain ongoing.”