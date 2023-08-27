Pensioner dies after being hit by car

A pensioner has died after being struck by a car in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to the Stevenson Drive area of Balgreen in the city at around 3.30pm on Saturday.

A 70-year-old woman pedestrian was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where she died a short time later.

A 23-year-old woman, who was driving the car, was arrested in connection with an alleged road traffic offence.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick, of Police Scotland, said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman who died at this very difficult time. We will continue to support them as our inquiries progress.

“I’m appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to get in touch.

“Drivers with dashcam footage of Stevenson Drive in the time leading up to the crash are urged to review it and bring anything of significance to our attention.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 quoting reference 2403 of August 26 2023.