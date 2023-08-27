Trans comedian ‘struggled to get replies’ when planning Fringe run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trans comedian ‘struggled to get replies’ when planning Fringe run

By Press Association
Australian comedian Anna Piper Scott outside the Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh, to encourage audiences to go to her show (Jane Barlow/PA)
A comedian who performed at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe has said she faced barriers to taking part as a result of being trans.

Anna Piper Scott made her Fringe debut this year and said she and other trans performers have had less coverage and struggled to get reviewers to come to shows.

As she got ready to perform her final show on Sunday, Miss Scott told the PA news agency she struggled to get replies back from management companies or line-up shows when she was first planning her Edinburgh run.

The Melbourne-based comedian said: “In terms of barriers for trans people, we’ve had trouble getting replies from some of the management companies or some of the line-up shows, stuff like that.

Edinburgh Fringe Festival
Anna Piper Scott outside the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, where Graham Linehan eventually staged a gig this year after controversy over his gender-critical beliefs (Jane Barlow/PA)

“And even though like I’m incredibly acclaimed back in Australia, the gigs are harder to get here than they should be.

“It’s hard not to think that at a certain point it must be something to do with me being trans.”

Her comments come after comedian Graham Linehan attracted considerable media attention after his performance at Comedy Unleashed at Leith Arches was cancelled because of his views on trans people.

Miss Scott said: “Somehow we all get less coverage than a lonely old man doing his second ever open-mic gig.

“I can’t imagine what I could do if I was as ‘silenced’ as Graham Linehan.”

LGB Alliance annual conference 2021
Graham Linehan’s comedy gig at the Fringe was cancelled as a result of his gender-critical views (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Linehan eventually ended up giving an open air gig outside the Scottish Parliament where Miss Scott was photographed with placards urging people to come and talk to her in lieu of handing out flyers.

She added: “People like talking about trans people much more than they like talking to trans people.

“I think a lot of people assume that a trans comedian isn’t going to be for the general public, but most of my audience is straight and cisgender.

“We are just like everyone else, we’re members of the general public and we have ideas about everything.”

Miss Scott, who has performed as part of the House of Oz which showcases Australian comedy, said the debate around trans rights in the UK is much more polarised than back home in Australia.

Edinburgh Fringe Festival
Anna Piper Scott said the debate around trans issues is far more polarised in the UK than in Australia, where she lives (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said: “In Australia, it’s not as big an issue. We’ve got the same kinds of people trying to make the same kind of controversy, but the thing you’ve got to realise is, they’re doing these hate campaigns to boost their profile or to make some money.

“Australians just don’t seem to care as much.”

Miss Scott said she has had a very positive reception from audiences at the Fringe.

She said: “It’s been really good and it’s been a big boost to my career.

“I still have people coming up afterwards (at shows) and want to talk for 20 minutes or give me a hug.”