Three men charged after man found injured in Glasgow

Three men have been charged after a man was found seriously injured earlier this month.

A 35-year-old man was taken to hospital after he was found outside premises on Ladymuir Crescent in the Pollok area of Glasgow at around 8.10pm on Sunday August 13.

Police said that three men – two aged 34 and one aged 40 – have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

They are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police said that further investigations remain ongoing.

Officers carried out a related search in the Mansionhouse Road and Langside Avenue area on the southside of Glasgow on Sunday.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At this time, I’d like to thank the public for their ongoing assistance.”