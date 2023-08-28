Firefighters extinguish blaze at derelict school By Press Association August 28 2023, 2.30pm Share Firefighters extinguish blaze at derelict school Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6091315/firefighters-extinguish-blaze-at-derelict-school/ Copy Link Firefighters tackled the blaze (Aaron Chown/PA) Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a derelict school. Emergency services were called to the scene in Robert Street, Port Glasgow, at 8.43pm on Sunday. At the height of the incident, around 30 firefighters were tackling the blaze, with six appliances and specialist resources at the scene in the Inverclyde town. The last appliance left the scene at 12.20pm on Monday. There were no reports of any injuries.