Lifeboats despatched to rescue stricken ship in north-west Scotland

Two lifeboat crews were scrambled by the UK Coastguard on Tuesday evening to assist a 500-tonne vessel that ran aground in the north west of Scotland.

Kyle and Portree RNLI lifeboats were requested at around 6.40pm to attend the area near Kylerhea where the 40-metre long fish carrier got stuck to try and bring the boat back into the water.

However by the time both crews arrived on the scene shortly before 8pm the tide had receded too far to do so.

A decision was taken to transfer the crew of the stricken vessel to another ship instead and attempt to refloat the boat when the tide returns.

Andrew MacDonald, spokesman for Kyle RNLI Lifeboat, explained: “The vessel ran aground around the time of high tide, therefore by the time ourselves and other assistance arrived on scene, there was no way we could get the boat refloated.

“The decision was made to take the crew off the vessel overnight for their own safety, and at the next high tide in the morning, there will be attempts made to refloat the boat.”