Elderly man dies after being struck by bus

An elderly man has died after being struck by a bus while crossing the street.

At around 4.50pm on Friday, a 73-year-old man was crossing Orchard Drive, Giffnock, East Renfrewshire, at its junction at Fenwick Road, where he was hit by a bus being driven by a 24-year-old man.

Police and an ambulance attended, but the 73-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been named.

The bus driver was uninjured.

Divisional road policing officers are now appealing for information and have asked any witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Adnan Alam said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who died at this very difficult time.

“Our inquiries into circumstances are continuing.

“This is a busy road and we would appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash, who has not yet spoken to officers to please contact us.

“I am also keen to speak to any drivers who have dash-cam footage that may assist.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 with incident number 3030 of September 1.