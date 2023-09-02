Firefighters tackle major fire at property in Dundee

Firefighters were tackling a large blaze in a Scottish city on Saturday evening.

Plumes of smoke were visible across Dundee as firefighters tackled the blaze.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call at 7.13pm alerting them to a property on fire on Dundee Road West.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “At the moment we have four appliances in attendance who are still tacking the fire.

“There are three main jets, a thermal image camera and a height appliance.

“We are still trying to get the fire out.”