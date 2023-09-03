Police launch investigation as Glasgow fire treated as ‘unexplained’

Police have launched an investigation into a fire being treated as “unexplained”.

Firefighters were made aware of a blaze at Belsyde Avenue and Boon Drive, Drumchapel, Glasgow, yesterday at 5.06pm.

Four appliances and specialist equipment were sent to the scene to handle the blaze.

The fire was extinguished and fire crews left the scene in the early hours of Sunday morning.

No injuries have been reported.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a fire at a building on Belsyde Avenue in Glasgow around 5.30pm on Saturday, 2 September.

“Officers attended to assist the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“The fire is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”