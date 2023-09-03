Two charged after police officer injured during incident

Two men have been charged after a police officer was injured near a busy train station.

At 9.45pm on Saturday, officers attended an incident in Gordon Street, Glasgow, near Central Station.

A police officer was injured and two 39-year-old men were arrested and charged.

The duo are to appear in court on Monday.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.45pm, on Saturday September 2, 2023, officers attended a disturbance involving two men on Gordon Street, Glasgow.

“A police officer was injured during the incident. He was taken to hospital and released after treatment.

“Two 39-year-old men were arrested and charged in connection with this incident and are due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Monday September 4.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”