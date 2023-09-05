Scotland’s police officers to get 7% pay rise as part of agreed deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Scotland’s police officers to get 7% pay rise as part of agreed deal

By Press Association
A pay deal has been agreed for police officers (Andrew Milligan/PA)
A pay deal has been agreed for police officers (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A 7% increase to pay and allowances has been agreed for all police officers in Scotland.

The Scottish Police Authority said the agreement, which will be backdated to April 1 2023, recognises the valuable contribution police officers make keeping people and communities across Scotland safe.

It said the agreement ensures a cumulative 12.35% increase in police officer pay since April 1 2022 which it said mirrors wage growth for the fire service and teachers.

The agreement also includes a commitment to commission an independent review to look at police officer pay and benefits, recognising the unique role of police officers in society as well as looking at potential approaches to ensure appropriate wage growth within policing from 2025/26.

Martyn Evans, chairman of the Scottish Police Authority, said: “This is a challenging financial climate for policing and difficult choices are being taken to ensure we stay within the budget.

“Despite this, I am pleased we have now reached an agreement which recognises the valuable contribution of our police officers and the unique set of duties and requirements placed upon them. I am grateful to the Staff Side for their constructive dialogue.”

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) had called for a pay rise of 8.5% and last month urged officers not to report for duty when they should not be working.

The new agreement was reached following extensive dialogue and negotiation through the Police Negotiating Board (PNB) which is made up of representatives from the Scottish Police Authority, Police Scotland, the Scottish Government, the Association of Scottish Police Superintendents (ASPS), SPF and the Scottish Chief Police Officers Staff Association (SCPOSA).

Police Scotland Deputy Chief Constable Designate Fiona Taylor said: “I am extremely grateful to our officers for their professionalism, commitment to keeping people safe and the goodwill they demonstrate every day.

“Recognising and rewarding the hard work of officers is vital and I thank everyone who has contributed to reaching this agreement.”

Justice Secretary Angela Constance said: “I want to thank all those involved for working in good faith to achieve this agreement.

“Our police officers perform an essential role keeping Scotland’s communities safe and this fair pay deal recognises the hard work and valuable contribution they make daily as well as this Government’s commitment to investing in policing.

“Police Scotland is a vital service, which is why, despite difficult financial circumstances due to UK Government austerity, we have increased police funding year-on-year since 2016-17, investing more than £11.6 billion since the creation of Police Scotland in 2013.”