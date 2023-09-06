Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with ambulance on emergency call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with ambulance on emergency call

By Press Association
The incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday in Oban (PA)
A pedestrian has been left seriously injured after he was hit by an ambulance on its way to an emergency call with its blue lights on.

The collision happened at around 1.35am on Wednesday at the Corran Esplanade on the A85 in Oban, Argyll and Bute.

The pedestrian, a 39-year-old man, was treated at the scene and then taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital in the town, the Scottish Ambulance Service said.

Another ambulance attended the emergency call.

Police are appealing for information about the incident.

Sergeant Archie McGuire, of the Road Policing Unit, said: “We are working to establish the full circumstances which led to this collision and would urge anyone who may have any information to come forward.

“We would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.

“Anyone who can help is asked to call 101, quoting reference 0198 of September 6.”

Police said the road remains closed westbound to allow for an investigation at the scene.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “In the early hours of today (Wednesday) an ambulance was involved in a collision with a pedestrian at Corran Esplanade on the A85, Oban, whilst on its way to an emergency call.

“The patient was treated on scene and then conveyed to Lorne and Islands Hospital.

“An additional ambulance attended the emergency call.

“Our thoughts are with all of those affected by the incident.”