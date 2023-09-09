Dispute blighting First Minister’s former school over, says union

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Dispute blighting First Minister’s former school over, says union

By Press Association
Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said the resolution to the dispute was down to the resolve of members (PA)
Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said the resolution to the dispute was down to the resolve of members (PA)

Union leaders have declared a dispute with officials at First Minister Humza Yousaf’s former school in Glasgow over teachers’ pensions is “officially over” after securing guarantees over their future contributions.

The NASUWT called off a planned walkout at Hutcheson’s Grammar School in June on the understanding bosses were going to delay the transfer of teachers’ pensions to a scheme it claimed could see them lose out to allow for further negotiations.

Members previously argued moving teachers from the Scottish Teachers’ Pension Scheme (STPS) to the school’s alternative defined contribution scheme gave no guarantee of the level of income teachers would receive in retirement or any index-linked rises to their pension pots.

Staff formed picket lines outside the school over two days earlier this year over the row and the NASUWT warned in June further strike action was “likely” after claiming management told them in a private meeting the transfer was going ahead without delay.

However the union announced this weekend it has now reached a resolution with the school, which was also formerly attended by Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar.

It follows a commitment from bosses to the staged reintroduction of a 3% salary enhancement above recommended pay levels for members and a 10-year guarantee on the level of employer contributions in a new pension scheme, the NASUWT said.

Dr Patrick Roach, NASUWT general secretary, said on Saturday: “That we have secured this commitment to enhanced pay levels is down to the resolve of members.

“This agreement secures better pay and guarantees over pension contributions which will benefit our members.”

Mike Corbett, NASUWT national official in Scotland, added: “This dispute is now officially over, following the first teacher strikes in the school’s almost 400-year history.

“Members should feel proud that through their strength they have secured a positive outcome from the employer.”