Woman left ‘extremely shaken’ by early-morning sexual assault

A woman was left “extremely shaken” after she was sexually assaulted by a man who attempted to engage her in conversation, police said.

The incident happened near Millhill Street in Stevenston, North Ayrshire, at 5.45am on Saturday.

The suspect is described as white, aged 20-30, about 5ft 7in and of skinny build, with short dark hair.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a grey jogging suit and white trainers.

Detectives are appealing for any information that may help to trace him.

Detective Sergeant Andrea Templeton, of Saltcoats Criminal Investigation Department, said: “It’s vital we trace the person responsible for this incident, which has left the woman extremely shaken.

“Officers are carrying out regular patrols of the area and I’d like to reassure the public everything possible is being done.

“I’m appealing to anyone who was in the Mill Dam area around the time, saw what happened, or saw someone matching the man’s description, to get in touch.

“Similarly, if you live in the area and have CCTV or doorbell footage, please review this and bring anything of significance to our attention.

“Drivers with dashcams are also asked to do the same.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 0988 of September 9 2023. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.