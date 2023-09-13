School in Moray closes as a result of Raac

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

School in Moray closes as a result of Raac

By Press Association
Forres Academy has closed as a result of Raac found on the school premises (Moray Council/PA)
Forres Academy has closed as a result of Raac found on the school premises (Moray Council/PA)

A school in Moray has closed as a result of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac).

Forres Academy has shut and pupils will move to remote learning on Thursday and Friday of this week while staff put contingency plans in place, Moray Council said.

Almost 40 schools across Scotland have been found to have Raac.

Other public buildings including three police stations, nine universities and 14 fire stations are also affected.

A spokesperson for Moray Council said: “Due to receiving new information on the Raac at Forres Academy from our structural engineer contractor, the status of the level of risk has been updated.

“There is no indication of deterioration to the Raac panels within the school and the change of level has been dictated by a change of advice and guidance received from the contractors.

“Pupils will move to remote learning on Thursday and Friday this week to allow staff to prepare to implement contingency plans.

“A full update will be provided on Friday to inform parents and pupils of those plans.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton called for a full list of public buildings affected to be published.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service sounded the alarm about Raac from as early as July of last year but ministers have been happy to sit on their hands.

“From our emergency service and healthcare buildings to our schools, colleges and universities, the extent of this dangerous concrete is far-reaching.

“I want to know why the Scottish Government chose not to act in the face of clear warnings. Ministers must urgently publish a full list of public buildings containing Raac and commit to a national fund that will assist with its removal.”