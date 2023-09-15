Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

A pedestrian has been killed in a hit-and-run crash, police said.

The man, 46, was crossing High Street in Cowdenbeath, Fife, when he was struck by a grey Audi at about 8.30pm on Thursday.

The car did not stop and drove off in the direction of Perth Road.

Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for several hours for an investigation.

Detective Inspector Kieran Marsh said: “Inquiries are ongoing to locate the car and whoever was driving it.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and has any information or dash camera footage to contact police.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3653 of September 14, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.