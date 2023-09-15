Man, 18, in court on attempted murder charge after teenager injured

An 18-year-old man has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after a teenager was stabbed.

Police said the 16-year-old boy was at a bus stop across from Thorn Court in Johnstone, Renfrewshire, at about 12.20pm on Wednesday when the incident happened.

He was taken to hospital where his condition is described as stable.

Daniel Donnelly was charged with attempted murder when he appeared at Paisley Sheriff Court on Friday.

He entered no plea and was committed for further examination, and was released on bail.

Police are continuing to appeal for information about another man who is described as slim, in his mid to late teens, with short brown hair.

He was wearing a dark-coloured tracksuit top and bottoms, with the hood up or a baseball cap on.

Detective Inspector Nicky Beattie said: “I am appealing to any members of the public who were in and around the area at the time of the incident to get in touch with us with any information, no matter how small.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1542 of September 13, or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.