Man arrested after second man found injured in Aberdeen By Press Association September 17 2023, 10.52pm

Police said inquiries were ongoing (Andrew Milligan/PA) A man has been arrested following an incident in Aberdeen that left another man injured. A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police received a report of a 40-year-old man having been found injured on John Street in Aberdeen at around 3.20pm on Sunday. "He was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment. "A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing."