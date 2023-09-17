Gold key given to Scots philanthropist more than 100 years ago to go on display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gold key given to Scots philanthropist more than 100 years ago to go on display

By Press Association
The key will go on display to mark the venue’s recent makeover (The Andrew Carnegie Birthplace Museum/PA)
The key will go on display to mark the venue’s recent makeover (The Andrew Carnegie Birthplace Museum/PA)

A gold key given to a philanthropist who opened a Scottish theatre will be exhibited to mark the venue’s refurbishment.

Andrew Carnegie, a famous industrialist, was born in Dunfermline, Fife, in 1835.

In 1899 he opened the Kirkcaldy Adam Smith Theatre and was in turn given the gold key.

The key is now set to go on display to mark the venue’s recent £7.8 million makeover.

It was one of two keys given out when the venue was inaugurated.

The Gondoliers performers at the Adam Smith Theatre in 1899 (Kirkcaldy Musical Society/PA)

The other was given to the widow of Kirkcaldy linoleum manufacturer Michael Beveridge, who funded the theatre’s construction.

Both keys will be on display at Kirkcaldy Galleries, situated across the road from the now revamped theatre.

It marks the first time both keys will be seen together since 1899, and will be the first time in a decade that the Carnegie key has been exhibited.

Crafted by local jeweller Alex Constable, the keepsakes were not keys to the theatre itself but decorative items bearing Kirkcaldy’s coat of arms and inscriptions to each recipient.

Speaking at the opening in 1899, Mr Carnegie declared the venue “suitable for concerts, charades, private theatricals, meetings of philanthropic committees, lectures upon interesting and instructive topics and entertainments of all kinds”.

Accepting his ceremonial key from Mrs Elizabeth Beveridge, Mr Carnegie said: “This key, presented in any circumstances, would have been precious beyond price.

“Coming, madame, from you, the honoured wife of one of the benefactors of Kirkcaldy, I assure you this key must ever derive and retain tenfold value and (will be) handed down in our family as one of its most precious heirlooms.”

The theatre was opened on October 11 1899 to honour the hugely influential economist and philosopher Adam Smith, who was born in Kirkcaldy 300 years ago.

The venue reopens on Saturday September 23 with a grand reopening concert, hosted by radio, TV and pantomime star Grant Scott.

Other works which can be viewed at the venue include a sculpture of Adam Smith by Italian artist Baron Carlo Marochetti, which will be on permanent display.

A sculpture of Adam Smith
The sculpture of Adam Smith by Italian artist Baron Carlo Marochetti, which is on show in the theatre (OnFife/PA)

The Adam Smith Theatre quickly became a popular venue following its inauguration for its movies, boxing tournaments, opera and concerts.

The building also housed soldiers from Scotland during both world wars.

OnFife, a cultural charity which runs the theatre, cited many famous names who have walked the Adam Smith stage, including James McAvoy, entertainer Jimmy Logan and former prime ministers James Callaghan and Gordon Brown.

OnFife’s collections team leader Gavin Grant said: “The theatre’s reopening is a wonderful opportunity to reunite the two presentation keys for the first time since 1899.

“We’re delighted that visitors to Kirkcaldy Galleries can view these significant objects from the town’s history over the coming year.”