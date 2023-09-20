Boy, 15, arrested after girls admitted to hospital after alleged drug incident

A youth has been arrested and charged after three teenage girls were admitted to hospital following an alleged drug-related incident.

At around 4.35pm on Tuesday, two 14-year-old girls were admitted to St John’s Hospital, Livingston, after emergency services responded to calls that the pair had become unwell.

A third 14-year-old girl was later traced and admitted to hospital.

The incident took place near Dame Community High School, but did not happen on school grounds and took place more than an hour after the school day finished.

A 15-year-old boy has been charged in connection with the alleged drug-related incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.35pm on Tuesday, September 19 2023, we were made aware of two teenagers having taken unwell near Eastwood Park, Deans, Livingston.

“Emergency services attended and the females, both aged 14, were taken to St John’s Hospital. Another 14-year-old female was also traced nearby and attended hospital as a precaution.

“A 15-year-old male youth has been charged in connection with the incident and a report will be submitted to the relevant authorities.”

A West Lothian Council spokesperson said: “We are aware of this incident and will assist Police Scotland with their enquiries.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service was contacted for comment.