Body found in search for missing pensioner By Press Association September 20 2023, 7.33pm

Police appealed for information on the whereabout of Catherine Stewart (PA) Police have recovered a body in their search for a pensioner reported missing from Elgin. Catherine Stewart, 75, was last seen in the Bishopmill area at around 11pm on Monday. Officers appealed for information on her whereabouts the following afternoon. A Police Scotland spokesperson said on Wednesday a body had been found and while it had not yet been formally identified, Ms Stewart's family had alerted. They said: "The body of a woman has been found in Elgin during searches for a missing person. "She is yet to be formally identified but the family of Catherine Stewart, 75, who had been reported missing in the area, has been informed."