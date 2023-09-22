Home worth £3.5m to be given away as part of charity campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home worth £3.5m to be given away as part of charity campaign

By Press Association
The home also has an annexe for visitors (Breast Cancer Now/PA)
The home also has an annexe for visitors (Breast Cancer Now/PA)

A six-bedroom home overlooking the world-famous Gleneagles golf course worth more than £3,500,000 is to be given away as part of a new campaign raising money for charity Breast Cancer Now.

The winner of the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw, the first to be held in Scotland, will get the keys to a property complete with its own entertainment room, leisure suite, cinema room, guest annexe and golf simulator.

The lucky winner will also receive £100,000 in cash and can either live in the house, rent it out or sell it.

The prize draw will raise vital funds for Breast Cancer Now to help the charity continue its research and support people affected by breast cancer.

The draw has been launched by Scottish broadcaster and Breast Cancer Now ambassador Kaye Adams, who has been involved with the charity since 2007.

Ms Adams said: “I’m absolutely delighted that Omaze have come to my beloved Scotland for the first time ever for its latest house draw.

“What’s even better is that money raised will help Breast Cancer Now to continue its world-class research and life-changing support.

“Breast Cancer Now is a charity which is incredibly close to my heart. I’ve had many friends and colleagues affected by breast cancer.

“Your support for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw will help Breast Cancer Now to continue to be there for anyone affected by breast cancer.”

James Oakes, chief international officer at Omaze, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Breast Cancer Now for our first ever house draw in Scotland.

“By offering this stunning property, along with £100,000 in cash, we’re giving people the choice to either live in an incredible house, rent it out for a supplementary income or simply sell up and become multi-millionaires.

“At the same time we’re raising money and awareness for charities by introducing them to large, brand new audiences.

“We’re immensely proud that the Omaze community has already raised £18,750,000 for good causes across the UK.”

For details on how to enter the draw visit www.omaze.com.