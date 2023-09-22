Two arrested and cannabis worth up to £850,000 seized in morning raids

Police have seized up to £850,000 worth of cannabis in two morning raids carried out on the same day.

Officers executing a search warrant uncovered a large-scale cannabis cultivation in premises at Albion industrial estate in Glasgow on Thursday at about 7am.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with drug offences.

The cannabis, which had an estimated street value of between £80,000 and £250,000, was impounded.

Meanwhile, in Livingston, West Lothian, police searched a property in the Muir Place area and found a large quantity of cannabis plants at about 9.30am on Thursday.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged, and the plants, with an estimated street value between £500,00 and £600,000, were also seized.

Both men were expected to appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court and Livingston Sheriff Court respectively on Friday.

Detective Inspector Alan Ferguson said: “These incidents are not linked. They are significant recoveries and they underline our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“We will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to prevent the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in our local communities.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”