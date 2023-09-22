Two arrested and cannabis worth up to £850,000 seized in morning raids

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Two arrested and cannabis worth up to £850,000 seized in morning raids

By Press Association
The drugs were found at a premises in Albion industrial estate in Glasgow and a property in Muir Place in Livingston (Peter Byrne/PA)
The drugs were found at a premises in Albion industrial estate in Glasgow and a property in Muir Place in Livingston (Peter Byrne/PA)

Police have seized up to £850,000 worth of cannabis in two morning raids carried out on the same day.

Officers executing a search warrant uncovered a large-scale cannabis cultivation in premises at Albion industrial estate in Glasgow on Thursday at about 7am.

A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with drug offences.

The cannabis, which had an estimated street value of between £80,000 and £250,000, was impounded.

Meanwhile, in Livingston, West Lothian, police searched a property in the Muir Place area and found a large quantity of cannabis plants at about 9.30am on Thursday.

A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged, and the plants, with an estimated street value between £500,00 and £600,000, were also seized.

Both men were expected to appear in Glasgow Sheriff Court and Livingston Sheriff Court respectively on Friday.

Detective Inspector Alan Ferguson said: “These incidents are not linked. They are significant recoveries and they underline our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy.

“We will continue to use every tool and tactic at our disposal to prevent the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in our local communities.

“If you have any information or concerns about drug misuse, do not hesitate to contact Police Scotland on 101 or report this anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”