Police name man killed in car crash in Dalbeattie

A man who died in a single-vehicle crash in Dalbeattie has been named.

Police have said the driver was Ian Spencer, 56, from the Castle Douglas area.

The crash happened on Craignair Street near the junction with Port Road at around 7.40pm on Friday September 15.

Mr Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations into the full circumstances of the crash are ongoing and officers are appealing for information.

Sergeant Lloyd Caven said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Ian at this difficult time.

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash and who hasn’t already spoken to officers to please get in touch.

“I am also appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time and who may have any dashcam footage which could assist us to make contact.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3430 of September 15.