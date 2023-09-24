Former chief constable to speak at Edinburgh-hosted child abuse conference

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former chief constable to speak at Edinburgh-hosted child abuse conference

By Press Association
An expected 700 experts are due to attend the conference (Robert Perry/PA)
Former chief constable Sir Iain Livingstone will address a conference in Edinburgh aimed at tackling child abuse.

The International Society for the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect (ISPCAN) will hold its congress in the Scottish capital between Monday and Wednesday.

Sir Iain – who left his post as the head of Police Scotland in August – will address the conference on Monday.

Sir Iain Livingstone
More than 700 delegates are expected from up to 68 countries and 20 regional and international organisations covering education, the legal profession, medicine, education and religion.

Themed around advancements in data and solutions to tackle child abuse, ISPCAN has partnered with the new data institute Childlight – based at Edinburgh University’s Moray House – which aims to gather data on the prevalence of child abuse to aid policy making to counter it.

Pragathi Tummala, the CEO of ISPCAN, said the group was “chasing an avalanche” in relation to child abuse.

She added: “Unlike many other public health issues, child protection has unique challenges.

“Children cannot advocate for themselves, they do not always disclose abuse, and it’s a crime done to them, with long-term consequences.

“We have to protect and detect issues wherever children live, go to school, go online, play sports, and everywhere in between when they are vulnerable to harm.

“Post-Covid, child abuse and neglect surged and we urgently need unique solutions like Childlight is taking on.

“We are chasing after an avalanche with enormous personal and societal costs if we don’t get ahead of protecting children from violence.”

The congress will be the first to officially partner with law enforcement.

Ms Tummala added that the group’s network will act as a “pipeline to best practice” and the legacy of the event will help to improve the tackling of child abuse in Scotland.

Paul Stanfield, the chief executive of Childlight and a former director of organised and emerging crime at Interpol, said the “vast majority of data relating to child sexual exploitation and abuse across the world is neither analysed nor acted upon”.

“I am talking about millions, if not billions, of data sets containing children being sexually abused by perpetrators and where little or nothing is being done to stop it,” he said.

“Childlight brings the best of academia’s research capability to complement law enforcement’s high-value data sets and front-line capabilities to help change this terrible situation.

“We will do this by taking a data-driven and evidence-based approach to understanding the prevalence and nature of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

“To achieve this we need to work together as a global community.

“The ISPCAN Congress is the ideal platform to help achieve this.

“We look forward to welcoming 700 academics and professionals from all over the world to Edinburgh.

“We are taking this fight head-on and to win we need colleagues to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with us.”