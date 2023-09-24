Up, up and away for Scottish aerospace discovery project awarded £300,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Scotland

Up, up and away for Scottish aerospace discovery project awarded £300,000

By Press Association
UK Government Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord (PA)
UK Government Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord (PA)

A new aerospace discovery centre in Scotland is set to receive £300,000 in government funding following a successful bidding round.

The Kinross-based project is one of four in line to share a total of almost £1 million from the UK Government’s Community Ownership Fund.

It is hoped the new centre will inspire young people to pursue aerospace-related jobs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics once it is established.

The project will be based at the Aero Space Scientific Education Trust’s Station House in Kinross, which was officially opened by the Princess Royal in 1985.

Other successful bids saw £256,793 being granted to form a community net-zero hub in Glasgow, another £253,032 secured to bring a shop in Stirling into community ownership, and a further £183,000 awarded in Aberdeenshire to redevelop Laurencekirk Community Centre into a larger community hub.

The Community Ownership Fund helps people living in towns and cities across the UK create and restore treasured institutions like museums, pubs and sports clubs so that they can be run by the community, for the community.

The fund has now given £6.2 million to 28 projects in Scotland – part of 195 projects now being supported across the UK.

UK Government Minister for Scotland Malcolm Offord said: “It’s great news that a further four Scottish projects are sharing almost £1 million from the UK Government Community Ownership Fund.

“Through the fund we are now supporting 28 community groups across Scotland to breathe new life into the places where they live, work and play to the tune of almost £6.2 million.

“In total we are directly investing more than £2.4 billion in hundreds of projects across Scotland as we help grow our economy and level up the country.”

Jacob Young, Minister for Levelling Up, added: “Our priority is to support communities and deliver opportunities right across the country, which is why we’re investing £12.3m to secure the future of cherished community institutions.

“These places, from pubs to historic railway lines, are the golden thread which run through our social fabric, and keeping them going is vital for supporting communities.”

The Community Ownership Fund is currently open again for bids and will close on October 11.

Scottish Tory finance spokeswoman Liz Smith said: “It’s great to see another four worthy Scottish projects awarded funding from the UK Government Community Ownership Fund – on top of the 24 already benefiting from this fantastic UK Government investment.

“This funding is helping communities right across Scotland create new spaces for life, work, enterprise and education – making a real difference to the lives of local people.

“This latest boost is just a fraction of the total £2.4 billion the UK Government is directly investing in hundreds of projects across Scotland, and demonstrates the benefits we all gain from being part of a strong United Kingdom.”