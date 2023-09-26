Fire crews battle to put out blaze at train station hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Fire crews battle to put out blaze at train station hotel

By Press Association
Firefighters tackled a blaze at the Station Hotel in Ayr (PA)
Firefighters are working to fully extinguish a blaze at a train station hotel in South Ayrshire which they were first alerted about on Monday evening.

Multiple crews were sent to deal with the fire at Ayr Station Hotel shortly after 5.30pm on Monday.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson (SFRS) later confirmed a total of 15 appliances were deployed to the scene to deal with the fire at its height.

Five appliances were still in attendance on Tuesday morning and Police Scotland said a number of road closures remained in place to allow them to do their work.

Eyewitnesses said on social media the fire had caused roofs and a spire to collapse.

ScotRail also confirmed the incident has caused disruption to local train services, with reports online of no trains getting into Ayr Station.

An SFRS spokesperson said on Tuesday morning: “We still have a number of firefighters on scene at a fire within the Station Hotel, Ayr.

“At present, this morning, Tuesday September 26, we have five appliances in total at the incident where crews are working to extinguish the fire.

“Initially, we were alerted at 5.37pm on Monday September 25 to reports of a fire within the Station Hotel, Ayr.

“At its height, operations control mobilised 15 appliances to the scene.

“No casualties have been reported.”