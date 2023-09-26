Two teenagers charged after blaze at train station hotel

Two teenagers have been charged following a blaze at a derelict train station hotel.

Firefighters are still working to fully extinguish the blaze at Ayr Station Hotel which began early on Monday evening.

Train services have been disrupted and roads closed as emergency services deal with the incident.

Multiple crews were sent to deal with the fire in the B-listed building shortly after 5.30pm on Monday and five were still at the scene on Tuesday morning, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said.

A number of road closures remain in place as emergency services continue to respond to the fire at the Station Hotel in Ayr. We would urge people to be aware and avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/DHToHdVZeQ — Police Scotland Ayrshire (@PSOS_Ayrshire) September 26, 2023

Police said that two male youths, aged 17 and 13, have been arrested and charged in connection with alleged fire-raising following the incident.

They will both be reported to the relevant authorities and further inquiries are ongoing.

SFRS said that at the height of the incident 15 appliances were at the scene tackling the blaze.

A number of roads in the town are closed as emergency services continue to deal with the incident.

We remain at the fire at Station Hotel, Ayr. At present, we have five appliances at the incident where firefighters are working to extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/SW0rBbglyf — Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (@fire_scot) September 26, 2023

Eyewitnesses said on social media the fire had caused roofs and a spire to collapse.

ScotRail confirmed the incident has caused disruption to local train services.

The line was closed between Ayr and Girvan and between Ayr and Irvine on Tuesday morning.

An SFRS spokesperson said: “Initially, we were alerted at 5.37pm on Monday September 25 to reports of a fire within the Station Hotel, Ayr.

“At its height, operations control mobilised 15 appliances to the scene.

“No casualties have been reported.”

Police Scotland Superintendent Gillian Grant said: “We are aware of the significant disruption that this fire continues to cause for local residents in businesses in Ayr.

“I would urge people to be aware of the road closures and plan their journeys accordingly.

“I would ask people to avoid the area wherever possible to allow emergency services to work safely at the scene.”