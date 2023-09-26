Life expectancy drops to level seen nearly a decade ago in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Life expectancy drops to level seen nearly a decade ago in Scotland

By Press Association
Life expectancy varies widely by council area (PA)
Life expectancy varies widely by council area (PA)

Life expectancy in Scotland for men and women has dropped to roughly the same values they stood at a decade ago, new figures suggest.

Provisional data released by the National Records of Scotland (NRS) shows male life expectancy was 76.52 years in the period 2020-22. In 2010-12 the value stood at 76.51.

Meanwhile, life expectancy for women was 80.73 years in 2020-22. Back in 2010-12 the value was only slightly higher at 80.75.

It is also the third period in a row that life expectancy for both men and women has fallen in Scotland from the most recent highs of 77.1 and 81.1 in the years 2017-2019, respectively.

Those highs followed six periods of fluctuation for life expectancy during which the highest it reached was 77.10 for men in 2013-2015 and 81.15 for women in 2014-2016.

Despite the recent drop, male life expectancy is still better than it was 20 years ago, the data suggests, with men now living more than three years longer than they did in 2000-2002.

Female life expectancy has improved at a lesser rate, however, with women only living a little over two years longer on average.

The same provisional data suggests large disparities in life expectancy at birth depending on what council area people live in.

For example, male life expectancy at birth in Glasgow City is believed to be far lower than men born in East Dunbartonshire and East Renfrewshire.

Men born in the latter two regions are said to have a life expectancy of 79.9 years while those born in Glasgow City are said to only have a life expectancy of 72.9, a difference of seven years.

Meanwhile, female life expectancy at birth in places such as East Renfrewshire and the Shetland Isles is believed to be far higher than those women born in West Dunbartonshire and Glasgow City.

Women born in the latter two areas are said to have a life expectancy at birth of 78.4 and 78.2 years respectively while in East Renfrewshire and Shetlands Isles the values are 84 and 83.7 years, a difference of at least five years in each case.

NRS released the provisional life expectancy figures ahead of publishing its 2022 mid-year population estimates early next year.

Census data will allow revised population estimates for the last 10 years to be produced and NRS will then be able to revise life expectancy figures and publish these next year.