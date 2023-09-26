Plane which left Edinburgh forced to land in Manchester as passenger becomes ill

A Ryanair flight that departed from Scotland was forced to land after a passenger became ill onboard.

The flight FR5663 EDI-AGP departed Edinburgh for Malaga, Spain, on Tuesday, but made an emergency landing at Manchester Airport for medical reasons.

The flight left Edinburgh at around 5pm and was in the air for under an hour when staff were made to land so the passenger could receive medical attention.

The flight later continued to Malaga after a one-hour delay.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “This flight from Edinburgh to Malaga diverted to Manchester after a passenger became ill onboard.

“The crew called ahead for medical assistance to meet the aircraft upon landing at Manchester Airport.

“The passenger was disembarked and transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

“This flight continued to Malaga following approximately one-hour delay and is due to land at approximately 22.45 local.”