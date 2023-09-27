Family in tribute to ‘doting father’ who died following disturbance

A man has been charged after a father-of-four died following a disturbance.

David McGuinness, 30, from Inverurie in Aberdeenshire, died after he was taken to hospital following the incident in Stonehaven on Tuesday morning.

His family released a statement through Police Scotland describing him as “a much-loved son, partner, brother, uncle and doting father to his four young children”.

They said: “He will be sorely missed every day by all who knew him. The family are absolutely devastated by what has happened and would like privacy at this difficult time.”

Officers were called to the Broomhill Road area of Stonehaven at around 10.40am on Tuesday following a report of an incident.

Emergency services attended and Mr McGuinness was taken to hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said a 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with an assault and he is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Thursday.

Detective Inspector James Callander said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of David at this difficult time. The family have asked for privacy while they come to terms with this loss.”