Pedestrian in critical condition after collision with cyclist

A pedestrian is in a critical condition after a collision with a cyclist outside the Scottish Parliament.

The 66-year-old woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary following the crash on the city’s Horse Wynd at around 10.40am on Tuesday.

Medical staff have described her condition as critical.

The 20-year old male cyclist was taken to the same hospital to be checked over and was later discharged.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick of Police Scotland said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1037 of Tuesday, 26 September, 2023.”