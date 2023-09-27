Police text contact numbers found on phones seized in drug operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police text contact numbers found on phones seized in drug operation

By Press Association
Police seized a number of mobile devices during an intelligence-led operation (PA)
Police in Scotland’s largest city have texted thousands of people who may have been in contact with an alleged drug gang through so-called “drug-lines”.

It comes after six people appeared in court earlier this month accused of selling drugs from a number of Glasgow addresses.

Saad Qayyum, 34, Ryan Carvill, 29, Ajaydeep Singh, 28, Jason Ahmed, 36, Muhammad Hanif, 53, and Kelly Lyon, 41, made no plea when they appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on drug charges on Thursday September 7.

They are due to appear in court again at a later date.

Officers from Greater Glasgow’s Serious Organised Crime Unit said they seized a number of mobile devices during an intelligence-led operation and they contained thousands of phone numbers

Police in turn sent a message to the phone numbers, signposting agencies which offer support for substance misuse.

The message acknowledged the contact may not have purchased drugs, but provided details of where support and assistance can be found.

Detective Inspector Tom Carey said: “We are committed to disrupting the activities of organised criminals and making it hostile for them to operate.

“However, we are acutely aware that there are people with vulnerabilities who may require support for problematic substance use.

“Police Scotland takes a public health-led approach to the harm of drugs and we want to make people aware support is available, if they feel they need it.

“Serious organised crime has no place in our communities or a civilised society and we will continue to work with others, such as the members of the Serious Crime Taskforce, to thwart the nefarious activities of those involved.”

Officers also seized cash, high-value jewellery, watches and high performance cars.