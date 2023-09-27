Police text contact numbers found on phones seized in drug operation

Police in Scotland’s largest city have texted thousands of people who may have been in contact with an alleged drug gang through so-called “drug-lines”.

It comes after six people appeared in court earlier this month accused of selling drugs from a number of Glasgow addresses.

Saad Qayyum, 34, Ryan Carvill, 29, Ajaydeep Singh, 28, Jason Ahmed, 36, Muhammad Hanif, 53, and Kelly Lyon, 41, made no plea when they appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on drug charges on Thursday September 7.

They are due to appear in court again at a later date.

Officers from Greater Glasgow’s Serious Organised Crime Unit said they seized a number of mobile devices during an intelligence-led operation and they contained thousands of phone numbers

Police in turn sent a message to the phone numbers, signposting agencies which offer support for substance misuse.

The message acknowledged the contact may not have purchased drugs, but provided details of where support and assistance can be found.

Detective Inspector Tom Carey said: “We are committed to disrupting the activities of organised criminals and making it hostile for them to operate.

“However, we are acutely aware that there are people with vulnerabilities who may require support for problematic substance use.

“Police Scotland takes a public health-led approach to the harm of drugs and we want to make people aware support is available, if they feel they need it.

“Serious organised crime has no place in our communities or a civilised society and we will continue to work with others, such as the members of the Serious Crime Taskforce, to thwart the nefarious activities of those involved.”

Officers also seized cash, high-value jewellery, watches and high performance cars.