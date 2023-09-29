Hospital grounds closed off after man’s body discovered

Police have cordoned off the grounds of a hospital after a man’s body was found.

On Friday morning, officers were called to Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained.

NHS Fife confirmed it is working with Police Scotland while inquiries continue.

Patients with appointments at the hospital are to attend as normal.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.25am on Friday September 29, we were called to a report of the body of a man being found in the grounds of Victoria Hospital, Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy.

“The death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries are ongoing.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “We are aware of an ongoing incident in the grounds of the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

“We are working with Police Scotland and patients with appointments should attend as planned.”