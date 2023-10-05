Police launch investigation after girl, 14, raped in park near town centre

Police have launched an investigation after a teenage girl was raped at a park near a town centre.

Officers responded to the serious sexual assault in Fountain Gardens, near Paisley town centre, on Monday.

The incident is understood to have taken place between 5.30pm and 7pm.

Officers closed the area to the public as the investigation began.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police are investigating a report of the serious sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl within Fountain Gardens which occurred at some point between 5.30pm and 7pm on Monday October 2, 2023.

“Inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.”