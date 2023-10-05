Police officers who died in line of duty among heroes honoured by First Minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Scotland

Police officers who died in line of duty among heroes honoured by First Minister

By Press Association
First Minister Humza Yousaf presented the Brave@Heart Awards (Robert Perry/PA)
First Minister Humza Yousaf presented the Brave@Heart Awards (Robert Perry/PA)

Two police officers killed in the line of duty have been honoured with posthumous awards by Scotland’s First Minister.

Fallen officers Constable George Taylor and Detective Sergeant Ross Hunt received the Brave@Heart Award on Tuesday.

Pc Taylor was murdered in 1976 after two patients went on the run from the State Hospital in Carstairs, a high-security psychiatric institution.

Det Sgt Hunt was killed in 1983 while investigating a knife attack.

The awards recognise acts of bravery and heroism across Scotland, with nominations made by the emergency services.

Winners are selected by an independent panel.

This year’s winners include supermarket workers Angela McIlroy and Scott McNally, who tackled an assailant carrying a knife in their workplace.

Off-duty firefighter Ryan Witkowski was also awarded for leading eight people to safety from a block of burning tenement flats.

Ms McIlroy, Mr McNally and Mr Witkowski also received the St Andrew’s Award for their acts of bravery.

Awards also went to schoolboys Jacob and Jayden, who responded quickly when their relatives suffered medical emergencies.

Presenting the awards at Edinburgh Castle, First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “The courage and heroism shown by the award winners is truly humbling. In every case, they didn’t hesitate to act when it came to helping others.

“I was particularly honoured to present posthumous Brave@Heart Awards to the families of Constable Taylor and Detective Sergeant Hunt.

“These officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect other people and, tragically, they paid with their lives.

“They are true heroes whose bravery and sacrifice has been overlooked for far too long.

“I also commend the courage and determination of the families and colleagues who have campaigned over the years for the officers’ heroism to be properly recognised.”

David Garbutt, Brave@Heart validation panel chair, said: “It has been a privilege and an honour to chair the panel considering the nominations for these awards, recognising the fantastic achievements of people throughout Scotland who have shown courage and selflessness in helping others and keeping our communities safe.”

Deputy chief constable designate Fiona Taylor, of Police Scotland, said: “This is an important recognition of the courage and selfless public service shown by both officers.

“I also pay tribute to the families of Constable George Taylor and Detective Sergeant William Ross Hunt for their dignity and determination to secure the recognition which both officers deserve.”