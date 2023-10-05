73-year-old woman dies after three-vehicle crash on major Scottish road

An elderly woman has died after a three-vehicle crash on the A92 in Fife.

Emergency services were called to the crash at around 1.30pm on the A92 between Wormit and Kilmany.

A 73-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her next of kin has been made aware.

The road remains shut in both directions while an investigation is carried out.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Traffic Scotland issued diversion routes for those travelling in both directions on the A92.

UPDATE❗ ⌚️20:34#A92 – RATHILLET⛔️ ℹ️The #A92 REMAINS ⛔️CLOSED⛔️in both directions between Rathillet and Kilmany due to a serious collision. Police and the operating company are at scene. Diversion now in operation- details can be found below👇 @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/5QahtHuTnT — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 3, 2023

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 1.30pm on Tuesday, October 3, police received a report of a three-vehicle crash on the A92 in Fife, between Kilmany and Wormit.

“A 73-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and next-of-kin are aware.

“The road remains closed at this time, as crash investigation and recovery take place. Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes.”