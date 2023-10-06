ScotRail announces service cancellations and disruption amid weather warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ScotRail announces service cancellations and disruption amid weather warning

By Press Association
The affected routes are expected to be back in operation by Sunday morning (Jane Barlow/PA)
The affected routes are expected to be back in operation by Sunday morning (Jane Barlow/PA)

ScotRail has announced there will be significant disruption to its services due to an amber weather warning issued in Scotland.

The country’s national train operator warned that the Met Office’s forecast of heavy rain has led to the suspension of several services.

From 1am on Saturday, the West Highland line, which operates in Oban, Mallaig and Fort William, will be suspended.

The Helensburgh Central/Balloch to Dalmuir service will also stop, though services between Dalmuir and Glasgow will remain in operation.

Weather extremes October 7-8 2023
Services on the Highland Main Line route between Perth and Inverness will also cease.

The affected routes are expected to be back in operation by Sunday morning.

ScotRail said the majority of other routes across its network will also be affected due to temporary speed restrictions put in place as a safety precaution.

Customers have been advised to travel only when necessary, to expect delays, and to check their journey before setting off.

Updates on ScotRail’s services can be found on the company website, app or social media pages.

Customers whose journey has been cancelled or disrupted due to the weather can travel one day before or two days after the date on their ticket.

Fee-free refunds will also be given where this is not applicable.

The Met Office announced earlier on Friday that areas of the Highlands and central Scotland, including Glasgow, Stirling and Perth, could have up to 180mm of rainfall over the weekend.

The amber warning is in place from 3am on Saturday until 6am on Sunday.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for heavy rain for parts of Scotland, which could see over a month’s worth expected to fall on areas of the Highlands and central Scotland, as well as Glasgow, Perth and Stirling.

“We know the impact that the withdrawal of some train services will have on customers but it’s a necessary step to ensure the safety of our staff and customers due to the severe rainfall.

“As a precautionary measure in order to keep our customers and staff safe, speed restrictions will also be in place across most routes in Scotland, which will result in extended journey times.

“Customers are advised that they should travel only when necessary, and for those that do, they should check their journey before travelling, and keep an eye on our website, app or social media feeds for live updates.”