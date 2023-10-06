Suspect to appear in court in connection with death of man

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the alleged murder of a 31-year-old man in a Scottish town.

On Wednesday at around 10pm, police were called to an address at Braxfield Terrace, Lanark.

Officers and an ambulance attended the address, where the 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has been named as Christopher McMahon of Braxfield Terrace, Lanark.

A 27-year-old man was subsequently arrested, charged, and is due to appear at Lanark Sheriff Court on Monday October 9.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.