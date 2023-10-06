Suspect to appear in court in connection with death of man By Press Association October 6 2023, 6.36pm Share Suspect to appear in court in connection with death of man Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/scotland/6213277/suspect-to-appear-in-court-in-connection-with-death-of-man/ Copy Link A police officer at work (David Cheskin/PA) A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the alleged murder of a 31-year-old man in a Scottish town. On Wednesday at around 10pm, police were called to an address at Braxfield Terrace, Lanark. Officers and an ambulance attended the address, where the 31-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been named as Christopher McMahon of Braxfield Terrace, Lanark. A 27-year-old man was subsequently arrested, charged, and is due to appear at Lanark Sheriff Court on Monday October 9. A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.