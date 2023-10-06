Police recover body of man in Fife town

Police have recovered the body of a man in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

At around 5.40pm on Friday, the man’s body was found by officers near Home Farm View.

Formal identification is yet to take place. However, the family of Ian Wilson, 64, who has been missing from Kirkcaldy since Monday, has been made aware.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding the death, and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Police used a number of resources to locate Mr Wilson, including a helicopter, dog unit and assistance from the mountain rescue team.

Inspector Kim Stuart of Police Scotland previously said the force was “growing increasingly concerned” for Mr Wilson’s safety.