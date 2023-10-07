Extreme flooding causes landslides and hits rail network

Motorists were evacuated from a flooded road by a rescue helicopter amid a “danger to life” warning in Scotland.

The Met Office issued an amber weather warning for much of Scotland, and the Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) warned against perceiving the situation as “normal autumn”.

Ten drivers were evacuated by helicopter from the A83, near Inveraray in Argyll and Bute, after they became trapped between landslides – and police warned people not to travel to the region.

Shocking photos showed the water level at Dalmuir in West Dunbartonshire, which was said to be the same height as a train window.

❗️UPDATE⌚️14:40#A82 – Stoneymollan The #A82 has now re-opened between Stoneymollan and Tarbet is now OPEN under Police control. There's still restrictions in place so please #takecare pic.twitter.com/wLVEvbdhEE — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) October 7, 2023

The M9 motorway near Stirling was “barely passable”, with lanes closed due to flooding.

Phoebe McDaid, 39, filmed video of the flooded M9, when she travelled from Glasgow to Inverness.

She said the traffic was stationary near Stirling due to flooding, and took an additional 90 minutes.

Ms McDaid said: “When the cars were going on the other carriageway it sent a wave of water over the crash barrier.

“The outside lane was shut. We were on the inside lane and had to use the hard shoulder.

“You couldn’t really go anywhere.

“It took four and a half hours and usually takes three hours.”

A83 Butterbridge North of Rest and Be Thankful. #Staysafe pic.twitter.com/QRLyr2ME5x — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) October 7, 2023

Rail services from England were cancelled by Trans Pennines Express, and ScotRail also cancelled trains.

The A83 at Butterbridge, Argyll and Bute, north of Rest and Be Thankful, was badly impacted, along with Cairndow A83/A815 Dunoon junction.

An inspection was planned for Sunday once bad weather passed, and debris was swept into the road at A86 Roybridge, in the Highlands, east of Spean Bridge.

A post on X, formerly Twitter, from Police Scotland, said: “Drivers should avoid travelling in the Argyll and Bute area due to significant disruption.”

Network Rail Scotland shared a photo of Dalmuir Twin Tunnels.

A post said: “As you can see, the water level is massive – it’s up to around the window level on a train. The fixed pumps here have been completely overwhelmed by the extreme rainfall. It’ll take time for this to clear once the rain stops.”

The A83 is closed between Tarbet and Lochgilphead due to multiple landslips. Our emergency partner @HMCoastguard have shared this image from their search and rescue helicopter at Cairndow. Drivers should avoid travelling in the Argyll and Bute area due to significant disruption. pic.twitter.com/SgeB1oQtop — Police Scotland (@PoliceScotland) October 7, 2023

Vincent Fitzsimmons, Sepa’s flood duty manager, said: “I want to be very clear that this is not a normal autumn day for Scotland.

“We’re expecting extensive river and surface water flooding in affected areas. There is a danger to life.

“There will be widespread impacts to road and rail. There is a risk of more significant community scale property flooding.

“Many areas will see heavy rain for well over 24 hours before it clears on Sunday.

“Of particular concern are communities in the amber area that extends from west central Scotland northwards.

“Examples include Aviemore and communities down the Spey Valley, and also Milngavie, Aberfoyle, Callander and Bridge Of Allan.”

Here’s the state of play at Dalmuir Twin Tunnels. As you can see, the water level is massive – it’s up to around the window level on a train. The fixed pumps here have been completely overwhelmed by the extreme rainfall. It'll take time for this to clear once the rain stops. https://t.co/XeKiuenQfO pic.twitter.com/trLWhJeOEO — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) October 7, 2023

At 2pm, Sepa issued 17 regional flood alerts and 53 local flood warnings.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were called to reports of multiple landslides on the A83 and A815 on the morning of October 7.

“A number of vehicles were stuck between the landslides.

“Emergency services, including HM Coastguard, attended and 10 people were airlifted to safety. There were no reports of injuries.

“The roads remain closed and drivers are urged to avoid travel in the area.”